UMe Savings Accounts Give New Parents in Burbank a Jump Start on Their Little One’s Nest Egg

From buying a home to starting a family, Burbank’s own UMe Credit Union is always there for their members during life’s biggest moments. For more than 80 years, the credit union has helped families grow and invested in the Burbank community. Now, in partnership with the City Treasurer of Burbank, when Burbank residents open a UMe Savings Account for their new baby, UMe will deposit $50 in their account to get them saving early.

“With growing families meeting so many financial demands today, saving money for the future can sometimes take a back seat,” says Anita Hutchinson, UMe Credit Union’s CMO and Vice President of Marketing. “But our new program for Burbank residents was created to help instill saving early, with a $50 deposit into a new savings account for each new bundle of joy. Think of it as our gesture to help your baby’s nest egg grow!”

“One of our goals is to promote financial education in our community and we are excited to partner with UMe to provide Burbank residents this opportunity to teach their children the value of saving at a young age,” says Krystle Palmer, Burbank’s City Treasurer. “More than just a bank account, an early focus on long-term savings promotes discipline and financial literacy, which will help our children become successful in the future.”

UMe believes that teaching children about the importance of saving early sets them up for savings success throughout their life. This new initiative is UMe’s way of further investing in the future of the Burbank community, and includes:

• $50 deposited into account*

• Membership fee waived

• No monthly fee

• Federally-insured up to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)

All that’s required of you is:

• Membership application with Burbank address

• Baby’s Social Security Card

• $5 initial deposit

To open your new baby’s savings account, visit UMe’s happy home in the heart of Burbank at 3000 W. Magnolia Boulevard.

About UMe

Founded in 1940, Burbank’s own UMe Credit Union has been right here in the community, welcoming new parents and watching them build their families for more than 80 years. When members do business with UMe, they’re actually part owner, helping give back to the community at the heart of the credit union family. Today UMe’s 16,187 members benefit from their focus on service and competitive rates on everything from savings to mortgages and auto loans, so they’re covered as life keeps on moving.

*This offer is good for Burbank residents only. Account must be opened within the first 12 months of the newborn’s birth. A $50 deposit gift will be placed into the account upon opening. Funds will have a 3-month hold to promote savings. One $50 deposit gift per SSN.