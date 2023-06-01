UMe Super Awesome Scholarship Awards Two College-Bound Seniors

Since its founding by local educators, UMe Credit Union has proudly supported Burbank-area teachers and students as they make their communities smarter and stronger. The UMe Super Awesome Scholarship is rooted in that same commitment to education, providing support to students as they head off to make their college dreams come true.

UMe understands life’s big moments – helping members navigate many of their first financial milestones. One of those milestone moments is going to college. But with tuition costs rising across the country, knowing how to pay for college can be as challenging as getting accepted. That’s why the credit union created the UMe Super Awesome Scholarship!

As high school seniors across the area graduate, UMe is proud to announce the recipients of this year’s scholarship funds. Through the scholarship program, UMe is honored to support these two young people’s awesome college dreams!

Yasmin Ambeguia

Yasmin Ambeguia from Burbank High School received a $2,500 scholarship and will attend Cal State Fullerton, where she will begin her studies in medicine with goal of working in dermatology. A well-rounded student and self-reported “go getter” who is as strong in academics as she is in extracurriculars, Yasmin has participated in the California Scholarship Federation, the Medical Association Club and the Burbank Key Club. Mentoring elementary students through Project Teens Teach, Yasmin “fell in love with the idea of helping others” for her career.

Kiele Torrance

Kiele Torrance from John Burroughs High School received a $2,500 scholarship and will attend Cal State San Marcos where she will begin studying for a career in arts education. Kiele has loved making art as far back as she can remember. From sewing to sculpting, he uses found materials to make art whenever inspiration strikes. Sharing his love of creation, she wants to “help others discover the power of art and how it can enhance their lives in ways they can’t even begin to imagine.” After graduation, Kiele plans to work for LAUSD teaching middle or high school art.

To learn more about this year’s UMe Super Awesome Scholarship recipients, you can view a brief interview with each on a UMe Instagram post.

Says Anita Hutchinson, UMe Chief Marketing Officer, “This is our fifth year awarding these scholarships and it’s one of the most rewarding initiatives we have. Seeing the high caliber of students we have in our community is one of the absolute joys of my job. Congratulations to our scholarship recipients on all their success. We’re proud to support U and we see awesome things in your future!”

Since its founding in 1940 by local schoolteachers, UMe has demonstrated its commitment to education and love for the Burbank community. With programs like the UMe Super Awesome Scholarship, UMe continues to continue a tradition that’s built on real people. The scholarship application consists of a student’s academic record, personal essay, letters of recommendation, and student activity information. Look for applications for 2023-2024 academic year to open in late summer 2024.

About UMe

Founded in 1940 and chartered by a group of teachers in the Burbank Unified School District, UMe has been committed to community throughout its long history. Today it has over 17,000 members who are part owner, helping give back to the beloved Burbank community is at the heart of the credit union family. Much has changed since its humble beginnings, but UMe is proud to continue a legacy built by real people helping people. U+Me = UMe!