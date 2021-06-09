UMeHelps American Cancer Society Fundrive Event a Huge Success

On Saturday, June 5th, UMe Credit Union hosted a UMeHelps Fundrive event, benefiting the American Cancer Society (ACS). It was a drive-through, contactless event, where community members were invited to drop off donation items, including clothing and small household goods and textiles that the ACS could use for their fundraising efforts.

Participants loaded their trunks with donation items and drove into the UMe parking lot, where Team UMe along with American Cancer Society volunteers unloaded the donations, sorted goods, and loaded trucks. “We had a great turnout — over 80 cars came by to make donations and it felt wonderful to work together for such a great cause!” said Steven Mozo, UMe Marketing Manager.

“The event was awesome. It was great to be back in the community and working with my volunteers again. Steven was a phenomenal host and UMe was the perfect location and felt like home. I was hoping we would have enough items come in to fill our 16-foot truck. Well, not only did we fill that truck (JAM packed in fact) but we filled an entire 2nd large moving van!” added Julie Clark, American Cancer Society Development Manager.



UMe is located at 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd. in the Magnolia Park area of Burbank. For more information, please call Anita Hutchinson at (818) 238-2900, x240.