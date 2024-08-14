UMe’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Movie Screening on August 31st is Can’t-Miss Event for Burbank

Following July’s everlasting showstopper Wonka, UMe Credit Union is giving Burbankers another chance to gather for its Summer Outdoor Movie Series.

It doesn’t get any more local than UMe, which has been a fixture in Burbank since way back in 1940. And it doesn’t get any more enjoyable than an evening under the stars with friends, family and… phantoms? That’s right. Because next up in the UMe Summer Outdoor Movie Series is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on Saturday, August 31st!

All of Burbank is invited to join the never-aging Paul Rudd, the never-not-funny Bill Murray and the rest of the Ghostbusting crew as they battle a very frosty foe. The movie begins at 8:00pm (or whenever the sun sets), but it’s only one part of UMe’s free community event. Food trucks will open up at 6:30pm. Then, at 7:00pm, Paul from The Movie Guys will start entertainment and trivia. Word on Magnolia Boulevard is that he also might be accompanied by a 15-foot inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and a real running Ectomobile! That will make for some very Instagram-worthy moments! UMe has promised minimal sliming and maximum fun.

The UMe Summer Outdoor Movie Series is just one of the many local events that the Credit Union is proud to host throughout the year. UMe’s goal is to not only help Burbankers with their money matters, but also to bring the community closer. Be on the lookout for more events from UMe coming soon.

UMe Credit Union is located at 3000 W Magnolia Blvd, in the Magnolia Park neighborhood of Burbank.

For more information, visit the UMe Credit Union Facebook Page.

About UMe

Founded in 1940 and chartered by a group of teachers in the Burbank Unified School District, UMe has been committed to the Burbank community throughout its long history. Celebrating its 84th Anniversary in 2024, the credit union has over 17,300 members and occupies a landmark space on Magnolia Boulevard in the heart of the Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank. Much has changed since its humble beginnings, but UMe is proud to continue a tradition that’s built on people helping people. U+Me = UMe!