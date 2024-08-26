Unlock Your Potential: A Special Zonta Workshop with Priya Rana Kapoor

Are you feeling the weight of balancing your personal, professional, and volunteer life? Do you often struggle with self-doubt or find it challenging to prioritize your well-being? If so, you’re not alone—and there’s help on the horizon.

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area is excited to invite you to a transformative workshop led by renowned business and life coach Priya Rana Kapoor, MMFT. This event, titled Unlock Your Possibilities: 3 Strategies to Give Yourself Permission to Prioritize Your Life While Still Maintaining Healthy and Supportive Connections, will take place during the club’s regular meeting on Wednesday, September 18 at 6 p.m. at the Burbank Chamber of Commerce.

An Evening of Self-Discovery

This workshop is designed for anyone feeling overwhelmed by the demands of modern life. Priya Rana Kapoor will provide participants with three practical tools to overcome self-doubt, manage stress, and achieve personal success—all while maintaining healthy and supportive relationships.

What You’ll Learn:

Reduce Everyday Stress: Discover effective strategies to manage daily pressures and find peace of mind.

Discover effective strategies to manage daily pressures and find peace of mind. Make Faster, Better Decisions: Learn how to prioritize your time by tapping into your core values and goals.

Learn how to prioritize your time by tapping into your core values and goals. Communicate More Effectively: Enhance your interactions and build stronger, more meaningful connections.

About Priya Rana Kapoor

Priya Rana Kapoor is an executive life coach, author, and speaker who has made it her mission to help clients achieve success in both their personal and professional lives. With a background in business coaching, communication, leadership skills, career advancement, and self-development, Priya offers a wealth of knowledge and experience.

Her expertise has been featured on NBC’s Today Show, BBC Asia, and Hay House Radio. She regularly speaks and facilitates workshops for international corporations and nonprofit organizations. Priya holds a BA in Theatre and a master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Southern California. She also serves on the executive committee of the USC Alumni Association Board of Governors.

Why Attend?

This workshop is an opportunity to unlock your potential, gain clarity, and start living a life that aligns with your true values.

How to Join

Tickets for this event are free, courtesy of the Zonta Club of Burbank Area. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn from one of the best in the field and take a step toward a more balanced and fulfilling life.

Mark your calendar for Wednesday, September 18 at 6 p.m. and join us at the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, located at 200 W. Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, for an evening of inspiration and growth. RSVP on EventBrite.