Upcoming Royal Princess Ball Event for Kids

Calling all little princesses of Burbank! You are cordially invited to the Royal Princess Ball at Accent Dance Studios. Fairytales and Heroes Entertainment, a kids boutique event and party company, along with Faith Studios, a voice lesson business, will be co-hosting a Royal Princess Ball on Friday, February 18th, from 6:00-8:00pm.

Photo courtesy of Fairytales & Heroes Entertainment

The event includes a magical evening featuring meet and greets with four princess performers including Cinderella, Little Mermaid, “New Orleans Princess,” and “Beauty Princess.” The two hour Royal Princess Ball will begin with a vocal warmup and mini singing lesson followed by a song and dance from each princess character. Other activities include “Acting & Storytelling,” with fun group games, “Dazzle Time,” for glitter makeovers, and a “Royal Dance,” where kids can learn a special royal ballroom dance.

Photo opportunities will be set up with the princesses in front of beautiful backgrounds before the guests say farewell and receive a complimentary goody bag. “Our goal for every party is to leave adults smiling and children filled with awe, inspired and reminded they can be whatever and whoever they want to be and that dreams really do come true,” said Anastasia Markova, owner of Fairly Tales & Heroes Entertainment.

Photo courtesy of Fairytales & Heroes Entertainment

The event is geared towards children ages 2 to 10 years old, and princess invitations are $55 per child. Kids are encouraged to dress up in their favorite dress, princess, or prince attire. For more information and to purchase your ticket CLICK HERE!