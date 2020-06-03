UPDATED: Los Angeles County Imposes Fourth Night of Curfew, Burbank Cancels Local Order

Burbank has now cancelled their order and will instead now come under the County’s 9 pm curfew order. They sent this out to Burbank residents:

Los Angeles County will be under a countywide curfew that runs from 9 p.m. today, June 3, 2020, through 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The City of Burbank is cancelling its existing Curfew Order and will abide by the Los Angeles County Curfew Order that put in place a curfew from 9:00 PM tonight to 5:00 AM tomorrow. The City of Burbank Police and Fire Departments continue to be fully mobilized and are prepared for any emergencies that may occur. Should you experience an emergency, please dial 911. The City encourages business owners to support the Curfew Order and allow their employees and customers to complete their purchases and head home prior to the curfew start time of 9:00 PM. Read the order here.

This is the fourth night of a countywide curfew ordered to protect public safety. Tonight’s curfew will start later than the curfew in previous nights as the County assesses public safety needs on a daily basis. Residents, unless otherwise noted, are asked to stay in their home during the curfew.

The countywide curfew does not apply to the following: peace officers; firefighters; National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area; emergency medical services personnel; individuals traveling to and from work; individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project; credentialed media representatives involved in newsgathering; people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter; and individuals seeking medical treatment.

The County curfew applies to every municipality in Los Angeles County, but cities can implement stricter curfews based on their local needs. Please check with your local city to determine if they have implemented stricter curfews.

The following cities have implemented stricter curfews:

Beverly Hills – The business district curfew starts at 1 p.m., June 3rd and the citywide curfew begins at 4 p.m.

Culver City – Curfew starts at 6 p.m., June 3rd

Visit lacounty.gov/emergency for the most up-to-date information.