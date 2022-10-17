Urbane Cafe Burbank Offers Tasty, Healthy Sandwiches, Salads And Grain-Based Bowls

Since opening in September, Urbane Cafe Burbank continues to impress lunch and dinner patrons with their fresh and healthy focus on making tasty sandwiches, salads, bowls and more.

Because we’ve frequented other Urbane locations throughout Southern California, we were very excited to have the popular chain open in Burbank. Stopping in for a quick bite, we were impressed with the restaurant’s cleanliness and plentiful, well-shaded outdoor seating. Urbane offers an expansive menu with a lot of options, featuring vegetarian and vegan items, along with chicken, steak, salmon, ahi tuna and more.

The menu includes soups, salads, grain-based bowls, kid-sized offerings, fruit, chips, cookies, drinks and the restaurant’s hallmark – freshly baked focaccia bread.

We were very pleased with the textures and flavor combinations of the UC Banh Mi and the Bella Portobello sandwiches from our most recent visit. The accompanying side salads, dressed with a house balsamic, was a delicious combination of fresh baby lettuces and a few pieces of sweet mandarin orange.

It was hard to choose – so much of the menu looked delicious, including the current special, the Chimichurri Steak sandwich. The salads and bowls looked colorful and fresh. Although we didn’t have room this trip for dessert, we will have to return to try out the freshly baked cookies.

We look forward to sampling more of Urbane Cafe Burbank’s menu on our next visits. For fast, friendly, knowledgeable service, cleanliness and high quality, fresh food, Urbane Cafe Burbank earns a Tops In Town.

Restaurant Info: Urbane Cafe Burbank is located at 3800 W. Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505. (818) 465-4023. Urbane Cafe Burbank is open Monday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Urbane Cafe Burbank receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)