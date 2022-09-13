    Urbane Cafe Opens, Offers Free Meals for Burbank School, Healthcare, & Service Workers This Week

    Ashley Erikson
    Urbane Cafe had their grand opening in Burbank on Monday, September 12th, offering the first 50 guests in line to eat for free. The cafe is excited to give back to the Burbank community and is offering free meals for our hometown heroes from September 13-15, including teachers and school staff, healthcare workers, and civil service personnel.

    Located at 3800 W. Verdugo Ave in Burbank, Urbane Cafe is known for their healthy sandwiches, hearty salads, affordable meals, house roasted meats and fresh fire-baked focaccia breads. The Burbank location is the 24th family-owned cafe in Southern California.

    Schedule of Events:

    Tuesday, September 13th, 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
    TEACHER & STAFF APPRECIATION DAY
    All Teachers & Staff showing their teacher ID will receive a complimentary sandwich, salad, or bowl. Be sure to reserve your spot at: http://UrbaneCafe.eventbrite.com.

    Wednesday, September 14th, 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
    HEALTHCARE HERO GIVEBACK DAY
    As a way to thank our local healthcare heroes, all of our well-deserving, hard-working, Doctors, Nurses, EMT’s and healthcare staff will dine free. ID required. Be sure to reserve your spot at http://UrbaneCafe.eventbrite.com. 

    Thursday, September 15th, 11:00 AM –9:00 PM
    SERVICE GIVE BACK DAY 
    As a way to thank our local civil service personnel, all of our well-deserving, hard-working law enforcement, fire personnel, and veterans will dine free.

    Tom Holt, the owner, and founder of Urbane Cafe, stated, “Giving back to our local communities and being socially responsible is a major, foundational pillar that has supported our Urbane Cafe brand from the very first opening of Urbane Cafe 19 years ago. It is important for our staff to connect with our guests and to care about our community in the very same way we care about the preparation of our hearty, fresh, focaccia sandwiches and generous, healthy salads and bowls.”

