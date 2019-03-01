Vastly Improved Burroughs Boys Tennis Beats Glendale 13-5

By Rick Assad

Slow and steady improvement across several years by the Burroughs High boys’ tennis team has borne fruit.

The Indians evened their books with a 13-5 victory over visiting Glendale in a Pacific League match on Thursday afternoon.

Burroughs is now 3-3 overall and 3-1 in league action, while the Nitros are 2-3 in all matches and 1-3 in league.

“They’re older. They’re smarter. They’re a little bit stronger and they’re relaxed and hitting the ball,” longtime Burroughs coach Roy Bernhardt said of his vastly improved squad.

Sophomore Sam Bernardy, at No. 1 for the Indians, swept through his work with ease, winning 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.

“I’ve just been practicing a lot and I feel like practice pays off, so when I go out and do what I do in practice, it tends to bring out a win,” Bernardy said after his day concluded.

Bernardy’s opponents were No. 1, sophomore Marko Ratkovic, No. 2, senior Richard Mirzoian and No. 3, sophomore Lonfranco Marenzi.

Burroughs grabbed nine points via victories in doubles play as the No. 1 team of senior Mark Do and sophomore Trieu Ngyuen were victorious 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 over No. 1 junior David Chibukhchyan and freshman Hayk Avetisyan, No. 2 sophomore Andres Hermina and freshman Jose Moreno and No. 3 sophomore Arsis Zaghean and sophomore Michael Baghdasaryan.

The Indians’ No. 2 tandem of senior Cameron Flowers and junior Sebastian Muga blitzed through 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.

At No. 3 doubles, the duo of senior Daniel Cho and senior Rafael Munguia rifled past 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.

The Nitros also used sophomore Erik Karapetyan, who subbed for Hermina and senior Justin Byron, who filled for Baghdasaryan, later in the match.

“In the beginning we played well. I thought we played okay throughout the match,” Glendale coach Eric Kazangian said. “We need to improve in doubles. We won five points in singles and none in doubles. We did a nice job in singles.”

At No. 2 singles for Burroughs, freshman Kyle Lester drilled Marenzi 6-2, however, Ratkovic beat Lester 6-1 and Mirzoian knocked off Lester 6-1.

Marenzi downed No. 3, junior James Patanian 6-1, who then excused himself after admitting to poor play, as sophomore Blake Hildebrandt filled in. Ratkovic defeated Hildebrandt 7-5 and Mirzoian staved off Hildebrandt 6-4.