VBAS to Hold Annual Auction to Support Shelter Animals

VBAS AUCTION FOR ANIMALS 2023: September 15-17, 2023. The Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter (VBAS) will hold its fourth annual Online Silent Auction Fundraiser: AUCTION FOR ANIMALS 2023! Over 200 items are up for auction, including items from Southwest Airlines, Disneyland, Universal Studios, DeBell Golf, as well as items donated by generous businesses such as retail gift certificates, product gift baskets, restaurant gift cards and exciting entertainment experiences!

Categories include Escape and Travel, Cultural Experiences, Health, Dining, Home, Pets, Collectables, Artwork and Fashion. All items perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

The auction begins online at 8:00am PST on Friday, September 15th and concludes at 6:00pm PST on Sunday, September 17, 2023. All are welcome to join in the fun of bidding and supporting the shelter! https://www.biddingowl.com/VolunteersoftheBurbankAni

The Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter (VBAS) are focused on increasing positive outcomes with the shelter programs, increasing adoptions, and improving the quality of life of all animals at the Burbank shelter.

Volunteers care for the animals and operate many life-saving programs in the shelter including the Kitten Foster Program that saves over 250 kittens every year, a medical program, foster programs, a Barn Cat Program that finds homes for feral unadoptable cats, and a Happy Tails program that takes shelter dogs out hiking on local trails. The VBAS is determined to eliminate animal homelessness in the Burbank community and ensure that every animal in the shelter receives the care it needs.

All funds raised go directly to supporting the needs of the animals!