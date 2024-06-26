Vehicle Collision Leaves Driver Critical After Fiery Crash at Hollywood Burbank Airport

A late-night traffic collision on June 24, 2024, near the intersection of North Clybourn Avenue and Sherman Way has left a driver critically injured, according to Sgt. Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department.

Photo by Ross A. Benson

At approximately 11:10 pm, Burbank PD received a distress call regarding a vehicle accident. Emergency response teams from the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Police Department, Airport Fire Department, and Burbank Fire Department were swiftly dispatched to the scene even before Burbank PD arrived.

Preliminary investigations by authorities revealed that the incident involved a single-occupant vehicle traveling eastbound on Sherman Way. The driver failed to negotiate a left turn at the intersection of Clybourn Avenue and Sherman Way, continuing straight ahead.

The vehicle then collided with the east curb line, crashed through a K-rail and a chain-link fence, finally coming to a halt within a parking lot located in the 2900 block of Clybourn Avenue, belonging to Million Air at Hollywood Burbank Airport. The vehicle subsequently caught fire, though the driver managed to exit the vehicle before sustaining critical injuries.

The injured driver was promptly transported to a local Medical Center for urgent medical treatment.

Burbank PD officers arrived on the scene shortly thereafter and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The traffic detective was notified and also responded to conduct further inquiries.

“At this time, we cannot confirm if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision,” stated Sgt. Stephen Turner. “However, based on preliminary findings, excessive speed appears to have played a significant role.”