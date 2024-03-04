Verdugo Hills Council Hires Their First Female Scout Executive and CEO 

The Verdugo Hills Council (BSA), which serves Glendale, Burbank, Sun Valley, Sunland, Tujunga, La Crescenta, Montrose, Eagle Rock, Highland Park and the surrounding communities, has hired Laura Clay as their new Scout Executive and CEO after an extensive search.

Laura Clay

Laura is notably the first female Scout Executive for the Council, which marks an important shift in culture as BSA continues to focus on changes towards inclusivity and expansion in the community. While women have been a part of Scouting for decades, the Boy Scouts of America welcomed girls into all programs in 2018 giving them the opportunity to build character, leadership, and resilience as well as earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.

“I am excited to get started on inspiring a new generation of Scouts in the communities that we serve,” said Laura. “Scouting has never been more diverse, providing an opportunity where youth from all backgrounds can develop leadership skills and self-reliance in a space where they feel respected and valued.”

Laura brings nearly 10 years of experience in service to youth development. She grew up in Girl Scouts, earning her Gold Award and participated in 4-H and many other extra-curriculars. Laura began her Scouting career in 2014 as a District Executive at the Crossroads of America Council in Indianapolis, IN following graduating with honors from Butler University with a degree in Arts Administration. She continued to move up through the ranks, moving to the Los Angeles area in 2018 and most recently serving as Director of Field Service in Van Nuys, CA.

“Most people are familiar with Scouts for outdoor activities, but ultimately our mission is about teaching values, good decision making, and resilience through those fun experiences,” said Laura. “In increasingly turbulent times, Scouting is a steadfast part of the community and we want to bring that to more youth especially coming out of COVID and other recent challenges.”

Laura and her husband Jacob met through Scouting and enjoy board gaming as well as hiking.