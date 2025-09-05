Verdugo Park Tennis & Maxam Park Pickleball Court Resurfacing Scheduled

The Verdugo Park Tennis Court Repair Project will take place from September 15-19.



The tennis courts will be closed during this time for necessary repairs and surface improvements.



The Maxam Park Pickleball Court Resurfacing Project will take place from September 15-26. The pickleball courts will be closed during this period while resurfacing work is completed to improve safety and play quality.



Work for both projects will be conducted Monday through Friday, from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM. For more information, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (818) 238-5300.