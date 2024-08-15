Verdugo’s Pool to Close for Yearly Maintenance

By
Press Release
-
0
0

The Verdugo Aquatic Facility will be closed from August 19, 2024, to September 1, 2024, for yearly maintenance. McCambridge Pool will be open during this time to accommodate aquatic activities. For more information about the closure and to view updated pool hours, please visit Burbankca.gov/Aquatics or call us at 818-238-5381.

Water and Power
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
MBB 2024
    BurCal Apartments8715

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR