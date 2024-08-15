The Verdugo Aquatic Facility will be closed from August 19, 2024, to September 1, 2024, for yearly maintenance. McCambridge Pool will be open during this time to accommodate aquatic activities. For more information about the closure and to view updated pool hours, please visit Burbankca.gov/Aquatics or call us at 818-238-5381.
Verdugo's Pool to Close for Yearly Maintenance
McCambridge Pool will be open during this time to accommodate aquatic activities
