Veteran Squads to Lead Local Girls’ Tennis Teams

Burbank and Burroughs will both be led by seniors who have lots of varsity experience.

Both Burbank and Burroughs have a number of key returners to their respective girls’ tennis teams. The squads should once again be in the running for a berth in the postseason.

Burbank



Sena Hammel is finally a senior. She was the league runner-up last season and won the league individual title as a sophomore.



Her sister Mira Hammel is a sophomore and should also be a force for the Bulldogs.



Sophomore Daphne Harbaugh is another solid singles player who returns.



In doubles, the Bulldogs have one team back in Yeva Sarkisian and Ariana Khougaeva.



The rest of the roster will be made from Karina Gabrielyan, Ilona Ghazaryan, Samantha Han, Tamara Khachatryan, Ani Oganesian and Gulim Seitimbetova.

Burroughs



The Bears have a nice group of returners, led by senior singles player Hannah Lewis.



Seniors Abby Stell and Aly Stoliker are also both returners.



In doubles, the sophomore team of partners Dana Pitsker and Leslie Femenias both return.



Senior October Siems and junior Ashley Sinovoi are also returners, as is senior Hannah Mendoza.