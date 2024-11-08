Veterans Night At Burbank Baseball Field Enormous Success

The Bulldogs lost to the Lancers 4-3, but the night was all about America's veterans.

By Rick Assad

Before the Burbank High baseball team hosted Grace Brethren on Thursday during Veterans Night, all branches of the military were honored and fully appreciated by the crowd.

Also present were the Veterans of Foreign Wars and its Color Guard, several members of the Burbank Fire Department, Burbank Vice Mayor Nikki Perez, the Burbank High Color Guard and Guard Dogs of America in training.

Afterward, across seven innings, the Bulldogs dropped a 4-3 decision to the Lancers who rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the evening clearly belonged to America’s veterans, including 98-year-old Ed Herkelrath, who was drafted into the Army in 1945, is one of Burbank’s biggest athletic supporters and had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Bob Hart has been Burbank’s baseball coach for two decades and is a strong supporter of America’s veterans.

“The pregame ceremony was an opportunity to express appreciation and gratitude for those that put their lives on the line for us as a country,” he said. “It’s a great illustration for our players of the selflessness and commitment it takes to protect our country.”

Colby Bette pitched the third inning, struck out three, was also behind the plate for the Bulldogs, and is always thrilled to see America’s veterans honored.

“I think it means a lot to us as a team to see the people that gave so much to our country and it means a lot to the veterans as well to see younger people of all generations showing them the respect and thanks they deserve,” he said.

After the third inning, a moment of silence was observed and cards of appreciation with names of family and or friends were noted on specially made cards.

“Also, a moment of silence meant a lot to me personally because I was able to honor my uncle who served in the Vietnam War,” said Bette, a senior. “Shoutout to Uncle Bob Mara [he was also a BHS alumnus].”

Brigitte Baker Snyder is the Burbank Baseball Booster Club President and she was also in attendance.

“Tonight we saw a community come together to honor our veterans. To show gratitude to those who sacrificed so much,” she noted. “When our veterans took the field and you witness the pride they have for their country, the respect they have for our country and what it stands for, you are truly humbled.”

Junior Jeremy Lee was likewise honored to be a part of the celebration.

“I think the pregame ceremony is a meaningful way to pay our respect to the veterans for their service and their sacrifice. It serves as a reminder to everyone that these people put their lives on the line to protect our freedom,” he said. “Honoring them in today’s game helps bring the community together and increase the respect and appreciation for our veterans.”

Rob Snyder is the Burbank baseball public address announcer and Brigitte’s husband.

“Our Veterans Day game is a nice opportunity for the players and the program to honor the veterans in our community,” he said. “Our VFW is a great group of folks. My dad was in World War II and my brother was in Vietnam. They’re no longer with us, but it makes me happy to see our local veterans get some acknowledgment. It was a great night. It always is.”

Robert Snyder pitched the first two innings, striking out three and walking one and was also pleased to be a part of the event.

“I thought that the ceremony was really beautiful. It was great to see the color guard from our school and from the VFW working together,” he said. “All around it was a great night for us to be able to honor our veterans.”

Despite the setback, Snyder, a senior, said both teams were winners.

“As for the game, it obviously didn’t go the way we wanted, but tonight wasn’t about that,” he said. “It was all about honoring the veterans, and I think in that regard, it was a victory for both teams.”

The Bulldogs scored two runs in the first inning as Snyder singled to right center and Lee, who singled in the seventh, walked and both scored.

Senior Adrian Vasquez, who singled to right field in the third, added a run-scoring grounder in the initial frame and twirled a perfect sixth inning.

Burbank tacked on a run in third inning to make it 3-0 as junior Tomas Angel (two hits) singled to center with two out and scored when Bette, who singled to center field in the sixth, walked with the bases filled.

Also getting hits for the Bulldogs was senior Orion Bell, who pitched the seventh inning and allowed four hits with two strikeouts and one walk and senior Taylor Pryor, who fanned two with one walk and one hit allowed in the fifth frame.

Junior Ryland Le Clair pitched the fourth inning and fanned two and walked two for the Bulldogs.

Jaden Ferguson doubled down the left-field line for a run batted in during the fifth inning and added an RBI infield single in the seventh for Grace Brethren.

Nathan Halvorson tossed in an RBI single to left field in the seventh and Daniel Morlett chipped in with an RBI single to right in the seventh inning for the Lancers.