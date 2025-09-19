Vice Mayor Takahashi Appointed Chair of the Cal Cities 2026 Community Services Policy Committee

Burbank Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi has been appointed Chair of the League of California Cities (Cal Cities) Community Services Policy Committee for 2026.

The Community Services Policy Committee addresses issues related to childcare, parks and recreation, libraries, disaster preparedness, cultural arts, and community and human services programs.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead this important committee at such a pivotal time,” said Vice Mayor Takahashi. “Communities across California are facing complex challenges, but also share inspiring examples of resilience and innovation. I look forward to working with city leaders from across the state to elevate those ideas, advocate for our shared priorities, and ensure that cities like Burbank have a strong voice in shaping solutions for the future.”

Cal Cities is an association of California city officials who work together to enhance their knowledge and skills, exchange information, and combine resources to influence policy decisions that affect cities statewide. For more information about Cal Cities, please visit www.calcities.org.