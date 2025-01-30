Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi Appointed to 2025 First Tier Suburbs Council and Re-Appointed to Human Development Committee

Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi has been appointed to the National League of Cities’ (NLC) 2025 First Tier Suburbs Council. This group advocates for policies that address unique challenges and opportunities facing first tier suburbs. First tier suburbs are cities or towns located outside of central cities and within the developing ring of suburbs and rural areas. In this role, Vice Mayor Takahashi will contribute valuable insight and expertise to the NLC’s efforts in advancing policy and initiatives that support suburban communities.

“I am honored to join the First Tier Suburbs Council and look forward to collaborating with fellow leaders to create lasting, positive change for our communities,” said Vice Mayor Takahashi. “This appointment reflects a shared commitment to making a difference at the local level, and I am eager to represent Burbank in the important work that lies ahead.”

In addition to this new appointment, Vice Mayor Takahashi has also been re-appointed to the NLC Human Development Committee. The committee focuses on federal policies related to human services, education, health, and workforce development. In this role, Vice Mayor Takahashi will continue to champion issues that directly impact the well-being of local communities like Burbank across the nation.

NLC is an organization comprised of city, town, and village leaders that are focused on improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents. NLC’s mission is to relentlessly advocate for, and protect the interests of, cities, towns, and villages by influencing federal policy, strengthening local leadership, and driving innovative solutions. For more information on NLC, visit https://www.nlc.org/