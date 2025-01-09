Vice Mayor to Host Virtual Burbank Update on January 9th

In an effort to keep residents informed and connected during challenging times, Burbank Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi is inviting the community to join her for a brief, unofficial update on Thursday, January 9, at 8 p.m. This online-only event offers an opportunity for residents to hear about recent developments in Burbank related to the Los Angeles County wind and fire events and to connect with others for mutual support.

The virtual session will be hosted via Zoom and aims to provide a welcoming space for residents to share concerns, ask questions, and stay engaged with the city’s ongoing efforts related to wind and fire events.

“I want to create a space for our community to come together, stay informed, and support one another,” Vice Mayor Takahashi said. “This is a chance to discuss the issues that matter to us all and foster connection during a time when many feel isolated.”

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Location: Online via Zoom

Register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/3UCim0CyQJGpw9DGFHCW5A#/registration