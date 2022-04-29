Victim Identified in Fatal Accident on Front Street

Coroner officials have identified the man who died on Thursday after a traffic accident on Front Street.

Alex Ghazarian, 19, was killed when the car he was driving struck another vehicle and a fence just north of the Metrolink Station on Front Street on Thursday, April 28

Sergeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department released a statement on Thursday, “At this time, it is unknown whether drugs, alcohol or a combination of both were factors in this collision. Preliminarily, unsafe speed is likely contributing factor to the collision.”

He said that when police first arrived at the scene, they found Ghazarian still in the driver’s seat where they tried to extract him and render aid, but were not able to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A memorial has started at the scene of the accident. As of Friday, there were several candles and flowers at the site where Ghazarian died.

Fekety said in his statement on Thursday that, “At this time, it is unknown whether drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both were factors in this collision. Preliminarily, unsafe speed is likely contributing factor to the collision.”

Scene of the accident on Thursday (Photo by Ross A Benson)

According to police, the blue sedan driving at a high rate of speed before the collision occurred according to witnesses.

A woman driving a SUV was also involved in the accident and was taken to a local trauma center with “non-life-threatening injuries”.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau, at 818-238-3103.