Virtual State of the Schools Event Coming March 15

Join the first Virtual State of the Schools event on March 15th at 7:00pm, hosted by the newly formed Burbank Arts & Education Foundation. The event is in partnership with Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) and is an opportunity for the community to show support for public education. The event will highlight teacher and student achievements and BUSD and Board of Education initiatives.



In October of 2020 the Burbank Educational Foundation and the Burbank Arts for All Foundation merged to create the Burbank Arts & Education Foundation (BAEF). Their mission as an organization is “engage and inspire the community to invest in meeting the diverse educational needs of all 15,000+ BUSD students.” BAEF has combined to create a unified voice for Burbank students in order to support and enhance education due to the budget crisis faced by BUSD. According to their website “the new foundation will continue to support innovation and excellence in schools, including arts education, STEM programs, student safety, wellness and other needs within BUSD.”



The State of the Schools is an annual event but this is the first time it will be virtual. Anyone from the community can attend and registration is free. To register for the event click here. Sponsorships are highly welcomed and all donors who contribute $25 or more, or sign up for a recurring gift of $10 will receive a complimentary yard sign.