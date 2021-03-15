Virtually Burbank Event Asks “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?”

The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission holds a Virtually Burbank/Alone Together online event, “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” on Thursday, March 18.

“We’ll be celebrating Women’s History Month along with Cultural Arts Commissioner and Art Historian Katherine Zoraster who will give an overview of the history of women in the arts,” commented Cultural Arts Commissioner Suzanne Weerts.

“The provocative title of the event, “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” comes from Linda Nochlin’s landmark article that countered the previously wide-held belief that women, historically, were just not as capable and talented as men,” Weerts explained. “This lecture will address some of the socio-economic and cultural reasons as to why history depicts a lack of great women artists.”

“Having been overlooked, this article encourages a reconsideration of Art History and the identification and re-attribution of many women in the arts,” she also said. “Katherine’s presentation will address the article’s premise to start and then will highlight several significant female artists contextually including Judith Leyster, Artemisia Gentileschi and Georgia O’ Keefe, among others.”

“Katherine Zoraster is a contextual art historian working as a lecturer at several local colleges, currently specializing in adult learning through a variety of lifelong learning programs,” according to Weerts. “In addition, she also teaches Art History in the full-time artist program at the Los Angeles Academy of the Figurative Arts. As an Art Muse, she also leads guided tours to local art museum collections.”

A long time Burbank resident, Zoraster graduated with a Master’s Degree with Distinction in Art History from the California State University at Northridge in 2005. She previously earned her undergraduate degree from the University of California at Los Angeles with a double major in English Literature and Art History in 1998.

The event will stream on the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission’s Facebook Live link at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. More information on the event can be found on the Cultural Arts Commission’s website.