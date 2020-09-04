“Virtually Burbank” Forum Aims To Support And Motivate Local Artists

The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission hosts the second in its series of free Virtually Burbank forums via Zoom Friday, September 4, at 5:00 p.m. The forum series, “Alone Together,” is held on the first Friday of every month and features speakers on finding inspiration and maintaining creativity through the current pandemic.

The forum aims to virtually connect artists and their community, although they may remain physically distant and separate from each other. With the loss of traditional, physical outlets for sharing and creating art, the need for artists to pivot to an online or non-traditional model has created challenges for many local artists.

Featured panelists for the September meeting include screenwriter and playwright Erik Patterson, professional dancer Damara Titmus, singer/songwriter Arielle Silver, writer Monica Groves, re-purposing artist Stefanie Girard, producer Dawn Robinson-Patrick and Natasha Middleton of Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre.

“It will be an evening of artists sharing connection with our community to create a shared vision of togetherness and inspirations while facing difficult times,” said Leah Harrison, Chair of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and host of the Virtually Burbank workshops.

“Our series of virtual events will culminate in a November online showcase, where all of our neighbors can share their creative projects,” explains Harrison, “Because even if we are often Alone right now we are all really Together in the experience of this pivotal time in history.”

Approximately 40 people joined the first Virtually Burbank forum in August, which featured a discussion on “Creating Art and Community in the Virtual Age.” Artists and producers talked about how they find an audience and how they share creative projects via a variety of available platforms.

More information on the panelists and instructions on how to log in to the Zoom forum can be found on the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission website here: Virtually Burbank: Celebrating Inspiration – Burbank Arts.