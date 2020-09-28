Virtually Burbank Forum Shares How To Get The Perfect Shot (At Home)

The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission hosts the third in its online series, Virtually Burbank, with “How To Get The Perfect Shot (At Home)” featuring special guest Matt Kohnen, a director and cinematographer.

The Cultural Arts Commission seeks to help boost creativity and inspiration during the COVID pandemic with these free to the public online meetings.

“How do you film yourself at home – and make yourself look AMAZING? Or at least, good?” the commission asks.

Kohnen, a filmmaker and cinematography teacher at New York Film Academy, will conduct a workshop, discussing tricks of the trade for every user.

Perhaps you’re just trying to use a laptop camera to get the best shot for your Zoom meetings. Maybe you’re trying to shoot a short film on your phone. Kohnen will talk about user-friendly tactics to getting the best shot possible.

Co-sponsored by New York Film Academy, “How To Get The Perfect Shot (At Home)” begins at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, via Zoom and Facebook Live. Those interested in attending the online forum should RSVP to Burbank Cultural Arts Commission here: burbankarts@burbankca.gov.

For more information on the event, visit the webpage here.