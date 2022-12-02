Vision Burbank Holds Meet and Greet

Vision Burbank, an organization working to bring a variety of opinions together to influence policy and create solutions in Burbank, held a Meet and Greet event on November 16. Guests heard a message from newly elected President Barry Sarna as he emphasized the mission of Vision Burbank, introduced the Board of Directors to the attendees, and encouraged everyone to become involved.

Attendees were invited to share their ideas about issues that are important in Burbank. The data collected will be used to develop a focus for the group to use as they move forward.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Founded as a 501c4 organization, Vision Burbank is a broad-based group of residents, property owners, and businesses with the goal of providing a platform to discuss and raise awareness of current issues.

They have shown leadership by bringing awareness of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan for Olive Avenue. They held a rally to encourage the City Council to keep parking on the street and are now working to keep the traffic lanes as they are rather than eliminating one lane in favor of a dedicated bus lane.

In their mission, they share that they value the unique nature that characterizes the Burbank community and its focus on inclusiveness, along with the importance of high-quality public services, the value of high-quality education, the effectiveness of local community support organizations, the need to create and maintain an attractive climate for businesses large and small, and be responsive to the needs of the residents, property owners, and businesses who call Burbank home.