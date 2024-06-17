Visit Burbank to Host Elephant Parade® Burbank 2024

Visit Burbank has announced that they will be hosting Elephant Parade® Burbank 2024, where 25 celebrity and artist-designed elephant statues will be displayed around Burbank from July 1 to August 31, 2024.

Elephant Parade® is the largest global art exhibition that publicly tours, and its purpose is to spread awareness on elephant conservation around the world. The organization was created by father and son duo, Marc and Mike Spits in 2006 after meeting a baby elephant named Mosha in Thailand that had lost part of her leg from stepping on a landmine.

A portion of profits from the statues and parades, go to conservation efforts for Asian elephants, an endangered species that is threatened from human-elephant conflict, habitat destruction, poaching, and capture. With a dramatic decline in their species, there are fewer than 50,000 individuals remaining. Elephant Parade has raised millions of dollars for Asian Elephant conservation since its first exhibition in 2007.

In honor of Mosha, the statues are the size of a baby elephant, and designed by artists and celebrities which tour cities to bring conservation awareness. The parade is coming to Los Angeles for the first time and calling Burbank its home from July 1st to August 31st. 25 hand painted and decorated elegant statues will be placed around the city at Burbank’s favorite landmarks, public spaces, businesses and hotels.

Marc and Mike Spits, founders of Elephant Parade

Visit Burbank has funded and initiated the Elephant Parade 2024 and is kicking off the exhibition with a grand arrival at the Burbank Ikea on June 26th from 10AM to 12PM. Visitors can view all 25 of the elephants at the Upper Parking Lot H before they make their way to their final destinations around the city. The free event is open to the public and will feature guest speakers, photo ops, and a live DJ.

A map will soon be made locating all of the statues throughout Burbank which will be available on the City of Burbank and Visit Burbank website and social media platforms. The 25 elephants will be on display through the months of July and August in public spaces that are accessible and free to the public.

"We look forward to welcoming this incredible art exhibition to Burbank and introducing it to our city for the first time," states City of Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz. "Elephant Parade® has become a worldwide art phenomenon, and we are thrilled that Visit Burbank has brought these masterpieces to our city, offering the perfect activity for a family day out, and raising awareness for important cause of elephant conservation."

by Lily Tomlin & Erin Boyle THE MELLOWPHANT

by Oliver Benjamin MAA LII

by Chris Chun

Notable celebrity and artist-designed statues participating in Elephant Parade® Burbank 2024 include:

Khloé Kardashian “Jasmine”

“My elephant, Jasmine, is a golden, elegant princess, beautiful beyond explanation. The elephant is the symbol of wealth and wisdom. Whatever may appear on the surface, the essence is in the soul. The point of life is to enjoy it to the fullest and leave only good behind.”

Katy Perry “Trunks”

Inspired by the musical ingenuity of Katy Perry, the bright colors and designs of “Trunks” pays tribute to Perry’s iconic musical career and gives reference to her millions of followers, “KatyCats.”

Cesar Millan “Cesar’s Pack”

“The inspiration for the art on my elephant was to mirror that of a dog’s personality: joyful, happy, bold (at times) and simple. My first encounter with an elephant was as a young boy at the circus. The colors represent my idea of the embellishments that dressed the elephant and excitement and joy that I never forgot and connected me to them.”

Lily Tomlin “Is Anybody Listening”

Lily Tomlin, a leader in elephant welfare and activism, collaborated with artist Erin Boyle, known for her love of iconic Hollywood icons, to evoke the classic “Laugh-In” character Ernestine the Telephone Operator for her elephant design.

Loree Rodkin “Brittany”

Created by iconic Los Angeles-based jewelry designer, “Brittany” reflects the beauty of the Asian elephant as well as its protective “armor,” safeguarding its family and endangered home.

Oliver Benjamin “Mellowphant”

Inspired by the character Jeff Bridges played in the Coen Brothers’ film The Big Lebowski. “The Dude” provides an example for us all to emulate and admire.

Max Fleischer “Betty Boop”

First introduced in 1930 by Max Fleischer, “Betty Boop” has captured the heart of this elephant with her wide-eyed and alluring personality.

