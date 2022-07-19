Viviana Garzon Announces Run for Vacant City Clerk Seat

Viviana graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology & Public Affairs and from CSUN with a Master of Public Administration. Viviana is a Member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the City Clerk’s Association of California.

Viviana Garzon

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for the elected City Clerk position. My passion for public service began during sophomore year at Burbank High School when I volunteered in the city’s summer Counselor-in-Training program. My 20-year career has shaped who I am as a person, leader, and teammate and I want to pay it forward in this new role. I bring solid experience in public administration, leadership, decision making, and vast understanding of the City’s operations. My knowledge of the City Council’s agenda process and the processes of the City Manager’s Office will be extremely valuable for the City Clerk’s Office. I will continue the great work and relationship the City Clerk’s Office has with the Burbank community. I am a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the City Clerk’s Association of California and have a strong work relationship built on trust with the team in the City Clerk’s Office. My goal is for the City Clerk’s Office to continue to be the direct link between our residents and local government and to enhance the office’s operations where possible to ensure this link is strong. I look forward to serving the Burbank community in this new role.”

In her current role, Viviana manages the multi-step City Council Agenda Process from the review of staff reports to the distribution of the agenda packets. She coordinates the details of each Council meeting including the call-in public comment process, Mayor’s Script, Council Proclamations, and Presentations. In addition, Viviana tracks legislation and works closely with the City’s legislative advocates at both the state and federal level. Viviana is the staff liaison to the 13 City departments as well as the Racial, Equity, and Diversity Council Subcommittee, Charter Review Committee, and the Domestic Violence Task Force.

Prior to her position in the City Manager’s Office, Viviana was a Supervisor in the Youth Programs section of the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department. In this role, she directed several programs including Afterschool Daze, Summer Daze, Youth Leadership Program, Youth Board, Teen Events, and Counselor-in-Training. She also supervised the daily operations of the Robert R. Ovrom Community Center, Verdugo Recreation Center, and Valley Skate Park.

As a Community Resources Coordinator, Viviana led the Helen Putnam Award-winning grassroots Connect with your Community initiative in five focus neighborhoods through partnerships with private, public, and non-profit agencies. She also directed the Burbank Neighborhood Leadership Program (currently known as RISE) in its early years for four graduating classes and helped launch the Youth Leadership Program.

Zizette Mullins, current City Clerk, announces her endorsement of Viviana to fill the position she held for 10 years. Mullins said “Viviana works very closely with the City Clerk’s Office on a daily basis and, since day one, I have been impressed by her strong work ethic, excellent attitude, and resourcefulness. She has already built a strong foundation with the City Clerk’s Team and her transition to the City Clerk role will be smooth. Viviana brings many years of supervision and customer service experience which will be key as we continue to enhance the operations of the Passport Service Office. Viviana’s passion and service for the City and community has been evident since she began working in the organization 20 years ago and I am confident she will continue to work hard at ensuring the City Clerk’s Office meets the needs of the Burbank residents.”

One of Viviana’s dreams when she was growing up in Burbank and renting an apartment with her single mom and younger sister was to one day become a Burbank homeowner. Her dream came true five years ago and she resides in Burbank with her husband, who is also a public servant, and their two young children who attend BUSD schools.