Volumn of Music Leads to Shooting Between Neighbors

On Monday, November 3, 2025, at about 11:10 p.m., Burbank Police officers responded to the 800 block of North Reese Place regarding a report of a man who stated he had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 33-year-old male victim seated on the curb with a single gunshot wound to his leg. Paramedics transported the victim to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and remains in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an ongoing neighborhood dispute over loud music. According to statements from the involved parties, the suspect exited his home to confront two men about the noise coming from a parked vehicle. During the interaction, a single gunshot was fired, striking one of the men in the leg.

Detectives responded to continue the investigation and collect evidence. A firearm was recovered and is believed to be the weapon used during the incident.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Eric Renato Sosa, a resident of Burbank. Mr. Sosa was arrested and booked for California Penal Code 245(a)(2) – Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a felony. He is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail and is due to appear in court on November 6, 2025. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.