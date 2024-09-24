Volunteers, Donations Needed for 11th Annual Thank-A-Soldier Assembly Event

Keller Williams Realty Burbank, Glendale, and La Cañada Flintridge have teamed up with UMe Credit Union to host the 11th Annual Thank-A-Soldier Care Bag Assembly Project, continuing their longstanding tradition of showing appreciation to military service members. This year, the focus is on providing support to local Veterans in need, specifically those transitioning from homelessness into permanent housing.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the UMe Credit Union parking lot. Community members are invited to participate in assembling care bags while enjoying free food (for everyone who brings a donation item), music, and fun activities for kids!

Now through October 5th, Keller Williams and UMe Credit Union are collecting personal supplies for the care bags. Donations can be dropped off at the UMe Credit Union lobby or purchased online through the Thank-A-Soldier Amazon shopping list, with items shipped directly to UMe. The list can be accessed here: Amazon Wish List.

Holly Patterson, the event organizer from Keller Williams Realty Burbank, emphasized the importance of the project:

“For over a decade, Keller Williams Burbank has proudly led the Thank-A-Soldier initiative. This project allows us to give back to the Veterans in who have served us so selflessly, and this year it’s an honor to be able to help make local Veterans’ transition to permanent housing a little easier.”

Anita Hutchinson, Chief Marketing Officer at UMe Credit Union, expressed the credit union’s commitment to the cause:

“We’re excited to continue this tradition at UMe and give our community a hands-on way to help people. It’s amazing to see how much these small acts of kindness can uplift and support those in need. Partnering with Keller Williams on this project allows us to give back in a way that truly matters.”

For more information on how to get involved or make a donation, please visit UMe’s event page or RSVP via Facebook.