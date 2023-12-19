Volunteers Invited to Help With the 2024 Rose Parade Float in Burbank

The air in the City of Burbank will soon be filled with the enchanting scent of roses, orchids, ground coffee, cocoa and coconut shells and more as preparations ramp up for the city’s 91st entry in the 135th annual Rose Parade, themed “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

This year’s float, affectionately named “Caterpillar Melody,” whimsically portrays a caterpillar playing a joyful tune on a harp amid a field of California poppies while eagerly awaiting its transformation into a butterfly. In a heartfelt tribute to honor Beth Yaros, a beloved volunteer who left a lasting legacy within the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association (BTORA), the caterpillar now bears her name, as she passed away on March 22, 2023.

For those who have ever dreamt of being part of the magic of the Rose Parade, the time has come! Volunteers play a vital role in bringing “Caterpillar Melody” to life, and while a dedicated team of longtime volunteers is already involved, newcomers are eagerly sought after.

The 2024 Burbank Rose Parade Float goes on a test drive on December 9, 2023. Photo by Henry Gross.

To involve more Burbank residents, BTORA invites volunteers aged seven and up to join them every Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burbank Water and Power yard at 123 W. Olive Avenue. Additionally, during the crucial decoration week from December 26 to 31, volunteers are needed from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Children under 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. More details can be found on the BTORA website.

BTORA President Linda Cozakos has been a part of the float-building tradition for nearly half a century. She recalled her first encounter with float decorating: “I was given the task of decorating a heart with carnations. When I saw the float and that heart I made on television, knowing it would be viewed by millions of people, I was hooked.”

Cozakos’ dedication extends beyond float-building facilities as she and decoration committee chair Terri Coomes tirelessly search Burbank yards, explore parks, and peruse grocery stores for innovative and organic materials. This year, they have gathered pond grass from local front yards, with the homeowners’ gracious permission, to infuse “Caterpillar Melody” with local flair.

Steven Edward, BTORA vice president for float building, traces his journey back to the 1980s when he worked on the Cal Poly Pomona float as an undergrad. After moving to Burbank, he continued his float-building passion by volunteering to help with the City of Burbank’s parade entry. He points out that Burbank’s creation is unique, as it is one of only six “community-built” floats in the parade. The self-built structures represent a true labor of love from local communities.

Though his day job is in technology for Warner Bros., Edward said that over the years he’s loved having the opportunity to learn about construction, hydraulics, animation, and welding to lead float construction. On parade day, he operates the animation and music from inside the float. He hides coins beneath the foam structure as good luck charms for the parade as well as a fun Easter egg-style hidden feature for those who help dismantle it. “It started as a joke, but now it’s a fun tradition that motivates our volunteers to see how many they can find during the float deconstruction,” he said with a smile. Drone footage showcasing the construction of the Burbank Rose Parade float, filmed on December 16, 2023. Aerial perspective captured by drone photographer Chris Richardson.

No special decorating or construction skills are required for volunteers; Coomes encourages people to lend a hand not only during decoration week but also in the weeks and months before and after the parade. Every volunteer is valued, and the BTORA family warmly welcomes newcomers to help with the year-round process.

There are more ways to support BTORA that don’t involve glueing or welding. On January 28, 2024, BTORA is hosting a fundraiser at Dog Haus (3019 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Patrons can enjoy a meal while supporting their cause, as 20% of all food and beverage sales will go to BTORA when accompanied by this flyer.

Lastly, individuals with dreams of contributing to a future float design should not miss their chance. Submissions for the 2025 float design are open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.