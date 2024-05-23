Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter to Hold 30th Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser

VBAS 30th Anniversary Celebration & Fundraiser at Barragan’s Mexican Restaurant, 730 N Victory Blvd, Burbank California 91502. Thursday, June 13, 11am-9pm for Lunch/Dinner Dine in or Carry Out

The VBAS will be holding a day long fundraiser at Barragan’s Restaurant on June 13. 2024 to kick off the VBAS 30th Anniversary celebration.

Barrigan’s will donate 20% of every guest check when the patron mentions the VBAS Fundraiser!

As part of the celebration, VBAS will have an informational tent to be stationed in the parking lot for lunch and dinner hours. VBAS Volunteers will interact with the public, talking about VBAS programs, informing guests about the fundraiser, handing out animal toys and clothing, 30th Anniversary buttons and have information on available shelter pets for a forever home.

Available dogs from the VBAS Foster program and shelter residents will be making periodic appearances to greet the public.

Come out and have a great meal at Barragan’s and support the VBAS programs!