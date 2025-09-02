Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter to Hold 6th Annual Online Fundraising Auction

The Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter (VBAS) will be holding their sixth annual Online Silent Auction Fundraiser: AUCTION FOR ANIMALS 2025, the weekend of September 12-15, 2025. The online silent auction competitive bidding is open from Friday morning at 8am until 6pm on Sunday evening. Over 320 exciting items donated by generous local Burbank businesses and individuals are up for bids.

Auction Categories include Travel, Entertainment Experiences, Gift Cards, Health & Fitness, Dining, Fun Accessories for Furry Friends, Wine & Spirit Collections, Wine Tastings, Artwork and Fashion. In addition, this year there is an incredible selection of over 70 Disney collectable items to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Disneyland. There is also, Sports, Animation, Comic Con and DC Universe memorabilia!

All are welcome to join in the fun of bidding and supporting the animals and programs at the shelter! Auction previews begin September 5th with bidding beginning at 8am on Friday, September 12th! Visit our auction website at https://new.biddingowl.com/VBAS for further information.

We’d like to thank, and hope you will support, our Auction Sponsors:Burbank Parks and Recreation Department, Braun Chiropractic, Halloween Town, Total Wine & More, Brad Korb Real Estate Group, “Wheel of Fortune”, “The Price Is Right”, EFXLA, The Palm Coffee Shop, LA Opera, Breakthrough Beverage Group, J Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Burbank Bike Angels, Hook Burger, Burbank Animal Shelter, and the Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter (VBAS)

For over thirty years, The Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter, made up of over 140 volunteers, have proudly served as the non-profit volunteer arm of the Burbank Animal Shelter. In addition to providing volunteer help at the shelter, the VBAS funds life-saving programs and enrichment opportunities for the shelter’s animals. Many of these life-saving programs help animals who need extra support to thrive inside the Burbank Animal Shelter until they can find a happy transition to their forever home.

The Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter are determined to eliminate animal homelessness in the Burbank community and ensure that every animal in the shelter receives the care it needs. We hope you can partner with us to help save lives at the shelter.

If you have a “forever home” to provide a pet, don’t forget to visit the Burbank Animal Shelter or the VBAS website for available pets. www.thevbas.org