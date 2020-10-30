Vote Centers in Burbank Now Open

Voting has changed over the years.

In the old days, you would have your local precinct where members of your neighborhood would gather for a day so you could cast your vote in person. Back then, few actually voted by absentee ballot. Polling places would be sometimes held in people’s garages or in their residences besides all the local schools and community halls.

Fast forward to 2020 and now the precincts are gone and vote centers are now in place. The bad news is they are not as many as before and are located in central places while the good news is that they are no longer just open on election day.

While many have decided to use the mail-in ballot they received because of the pandemic, others are taking those ballots to a dropoff box or using the vote centers. Vote centers opened on Friday, October 30, and will be in place until 8 pm election night, November 3.

Besides voting for president, you are well aware of the barrage of propositions thanks to television and direct mail advertising. Sometimes if you are on the uncertain side of the bubble, it is suggested you look at who pays for the ads (which major funding must be listed by law) and that may help you decide which side of the fence to jump to.

Here are the locations for vote centers in Burbank, they are open from 10 am to 7 pm every day from October 30 through November 2 (including weekend days) and on election day from 7 am to 8 pm. You may also use the drop boxes until 8 pm on November 3 also.

Here is a map of the locations along with wait times at each location.

Voting Locations:

NOTE: Instead of a drop box, you may bring your ballot in to any of the vote centers in person and drop it off.

Drop Box locations (24 hours):