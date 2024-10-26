Vote Centers Open in Burbank for November 5 General Election

With the November 5 General Election just around the corner, Los Angeles County voters have several convenient ways to cast their ballots, thanks to options provided by the L.A. County Registrar of Voters. Early voting options include:

Vote by Mail

Mail-in ballots were sent to registered voters at the beginning of October. After filling out the ballot, voters should sign the Return Envelope and mail it back as soon as possible to ensure timely processing.

Ballot Drop Boxes

Over 400 Official Ballot Drop Boxes are located throughout L.A. County and will be available through Election Day. In Burbank, voters can access 24-hour Vote by Mail Drop Boxes at Burbank City Hall, Buena Vista Library, George Izay Park/Joslyn Adult Center, and Ralph Foy Park.

Vote Centers

Starting October 26, Vote Centers will open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., allowing voters to cast their ballots in person or drop off completed mail-in ballots. The Magnolia Park United Methodist Church will serve as an 11-day Vote Center beginning October 26. Additional 4-Day Vote Centers, including those at Buena Vista Branch Library, Courtyard Marriott Los Angeles Burbank Airport, and McCambridge Recreation Center, will open on November 2. On Election Day, all Vote Centers will extend hours from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For those who missed the registration deadline, Conditional Voter Registration will be available at any Vote Center, allowing eligible individuals to register and vote conditionally.

For further information or assistance, voters can contact the L.A. County Registrar of Voters at (800) 815-2666, the Burbank City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or cityclerks@burbankca.gov, or visit burbankca.gov/elections.