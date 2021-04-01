Vote for MyBurbank’s Best 2021

In honor of MyBurbank’s 11 year anniversary, we are launching the MyBurbank’s Best Contest. We all love Burbank: the people, places, events, and services. Share with us your favorites in our 2021 contest running the entire month of April.

Visit our website during April and tell us your favorite businesses, people, and places in over 160 categories ranging from services, stores, food and drink, classes, health, beauty and more. One entry per I.P. address is allowed so multiple devices may be used if there is more than one person in your household. Voting will end at 11:59pm on April 30th.

The winner from each category will receive a MyBurbank’s Best 2021 certificate and window decal as well as special advertising opportunities. The winners will be announced on Monday, May 10th via MyBurbank’s website and social media. If you are a business, make sure to tell your customers to vote for you in this year’s contest!

BEGIN VOTING HERE!