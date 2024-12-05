Voters Deadling Coming Up to Protest Election Results

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the General Municipal Election was held in the City of Burbank on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. According to the Burbank Municipal Code (§2-3-145), within five (5) days after the results of the election have been posted, any voter of the City may file a verified written protest with the City Clerk contesting the count of the ballots. Such protest shall set forth specifically the following:

The name and address of the voter protesting; The name of the person whose right to be nominated or elected to office, stating the office, is being contested; or the proposition being contested; The number of the precinct or precincts wherein it is claimed errors in the counting of ballots would give a different result, if corrected; A statement of particulars as to the errors claimed to have been made in the original count; A demand for a recount of the ballots cast in the specified precinct or precincts; and, A deposit in an amount estimated by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to cover the cost of the recount.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office

City Hall, 275 East Olive Ave., First Floor, Burbank, CA 91502

(818) 238-5851 or cityclerks@burbankca.gov