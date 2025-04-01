Voting Open for the 2025 myBurbank’s Best Contest

Get ready, Burbank! The 2025 myBurbank’s Best Contest is officially here, and it’s time to celebrate the businesses, people, and places that make our city shine. Voting is open from April 1-30 and the winners will be announced by the second week of May.

Every year, myBurbank gives the community a voice to recognize their favorite local restaurants, shops, services, and professionals—highlighting the best that Burbank has to offer. Whether it’s the coffee shop that fuels your mornings, the hairstylist who always gets it right, or the gym that keeps you motivated, this is your chance to show them some love!

Voting is open now, and it’s easier than ever to participate. Simply CLICK HERE, nominate your favorite Burbank businesses across a wide range of categories, and help crown this year’s winners. The businesses and individuals with the most nominations will earn the coveted title of myBurbank’s Best 2025, along with an official certificate, window decal, and of course…bragging rights for the year. Don’t miss the opportunity to support your favorites—because in Burbank, the best deserves to be celebrated!

Begin your vote HERE!