Walk and Bike to School Day is Wednesday

Motorists are encouraged to be on the lookout for an increased number of pedestrians and bicyclists this coming Wednesday, October 2, as Burbank schools take part in the annual Walk and Bike to School Day.

According to the Burbank Unified School District, several thousand students from schools throughout the District will be walking and biking to school Wednesday morning along with parents, teachers, and community members.

BUSD Superintendent Matt Hill created a video:

Walk & Bike to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling, and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, and concern for the environment. The events build connections between families, schools, and the broader community.