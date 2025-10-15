Walt Disney Elementary Hosts Burbank’s Only Día de los Muertos Festival October 18

The Walt Disney Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) will once again host its annual Día de los Muertos Festival, a joyous community celebration of Latino heritage, remembrance, and artistic expression on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on the Walt Disney Elementary School campus.

What began as a small school-based cultural celebration has blossomed into one of Burbank’s most beautiful and anticipated community events created by dozens of dedicated volunteers. Each year, hundreds of families, students, and neighbors gather under strings of colorful papel picado to honor loved ones, celebrate life, and experience the rich traditions of Día de los Muertos. The transformation of the campus is breathtaking—vibrant altars glow with candles and marigolds, live music fills the air, and the scent of authentic cuisine mingles with laughter and joy.

“Our Día de los Muertos celebration is a powerful way to honor loved ones, share stories, and celebrate the diverse cultures that make Burbank such a vibrant community,” said Myra Stephenson, President of the Walt Disney Elementary PTA. “Each year, this festival reminds us of what makes the Disney community so special. Seeing our campus transform into a sea of color and joy, at the hands of so many dedicated volunteers and community members is truly magical. We are incredibly grateful to the City of Burbank and our local sponsors for helping bring this event to life.”

The festival blends tradition, education, art, and community. Attendees can enjoy:

Ofrendas (Altars) lovingly crafted by families to honor loved ones who have passed

lovingly crafted by families to honor loved ones who have passed Music and Dance Performances , including traditional Aztec, salsa and folklórico dancers, mariachi, and more!

, including traditional Aztec, salsa and folklórico dancers, mariachi, and more! Hands-on Crafts and Games, for children and families

Food Vendors: Tamales, pupusas, tacos, elote, fruta, and concessions will be available for purchase

Walt Disney Elementary Annual “Día de los Muertos” Festival

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Location: Walt Disney Elementary School, Burbank, CA

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Admission: $10 Adults (pre-sale is $5 through October 13); Kids are free

This event is supported in part by a Community & Events Program Grant through the City of Burbank.

Thank you to our generous sponsors for their support:

Gain Federal Credit Union – Games

Chez Gagne – Concessions

Killswitch Inc. – Face Painting

East Valley Children’s Dentistry- Crafts

For more details visit https://disneypta.org/dia-de-los-muertos