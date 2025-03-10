Walt Disney Elementary Welcome Stars of Disney’s Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Excitement filled the library of Walt Disney Elementary School in Burbank on March 6 as two rising Disney stars, Janice LeAnn Brown and Taylor Cora, paid a special visit. The young actresses, who portray “Billie” and “Winter” in the Disney series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, met with the school’s 4th and 5th-grade girls as part of the Little Cinderella Reporters initiative from the Saving Our Daughters organization.

Saving Our Daughters (SOD) is a non-profit organization that works to eliminate social barriers by utilizing celebrity mentors that educate multicultural girls beyond the classroom setting and breaking down social constructs around bullying, mental health and low self-esteem.

Dressed in their reporter shirts, the Little Cinderella Reporters took turns using their signature microphones to interview the actresses. Questions ranged from the challenges of being an actress to the thrill of working alongside fellow cast members on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The young reporters asked, “What is the hardest part about being an actress?” “Is it difficult sometimes to remember your lines?” and “Do you both get nervous when you act?” Brown and Cora answered each question with warmth and honesty, providing the students with insight into their experiences in the entertainment industry.

Little Cinderella Reporters. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Following the Q&A, the girls snapped photos with the actresses, cementing an unforgettable moment to wrap up the last event of the school year. Past celebrity guests at Walt Disney Elementary have included Tiffany Boone (Mufasa), Marissa Bode (Wicked), Kensington Talman (Inside Out 2), Callah Lane (Wonka), and Mykal-Michelle Harris (Raven’s Home). The visit by Brown and Cora added another inspiring chapter to the school’s tradition of empowering young girls through storytelling and representation.

With the energy and enthusiasm of Brown and Cora lighting up the room, the young girls of Walt Disney Elementary left the event inspired and empowered, dreaming of their own futures—whether on screen or beyond. The Little Cinderella Reporters initiative continues to spark conversations, build confidence, and connect students with role models who prove that dreams can, indeed, come true.