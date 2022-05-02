Want to Get Involved in Burbank’s Decision Making Progress?

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming vacancies on the following:

Art in Public Places Committee

Burbank Water and Power Board

Civil Service Board

Landlord-Tenant Commission

Senior Citizen Board

Board of Building and Fire Code

Appeals Board of Library Trustees

Community Development Goals

Committee Heritage Commission

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for these upcoming vacancies beginning May 2, 2022, through June 1, 2022. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.

The deadline to submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Wednesday, June 1, 2022, by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the July 12, 2022, City Council Regular Meeting.

All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually reside in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. [Per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407]

On October 12, 2021, the Burbank City Council adopted the City of Burbank COVID-19 Employee Vaccination Policy. The Burbank City Council included Board, Commission, and Committee Members in this Policy. Pursuant to the Policy, the City of Burbank now requires all Board, Commission, and Committee Members to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or request either a religious or medical exemption in order to serve on a City Advisory Body. A copy of the Policy and forms can be found on the City Website. Vaccination documentation will not be disclosable to the public.

*Per the Burbank Municipal Code, those designated with a checkmark are required to file Form 700, Statement of Economic Interest, within 30 days of assuming office and annually thereafter.

*Members of the Board of Library Trustees, Burbank Water, and Power Board, Infrastructure Oversight Board, Planning Board, and Police Commission are required to complete AB1234 Ethics Training upon appointment and bi-annually thereafter.

For more information please contact the Burbank City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or cityclerks@burbankca.gov.