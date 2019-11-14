Warner Bros. Reveals Updated Logo As Studio Preps For 2023 Centennial

from Warner Bros. media release:

On Wednesday, November 13, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff dropped a drape to unveil a new logo on the Studio’s storied water tower as part of an employee event introducing the global entertainment company’s refreshed brand. The new logo is a refinement and modernization of the iconic Warner Bros. shield that has been part of the company’s visual identity since its founding in 1923.

“As we approached our centennial, we thought it was the right time to take a good look at our brand, what it stands for and the values it represents,” said Sarnoff. “We know that a strong brand gives us not just a roadmap but a sense of purpose. It puts our feelings of pride into words. And, it helps us communicate who we are to our employees, our creative and business partners, and our fans around the world.”

More than 500 employees gathered in the shadow of the Warner Bros. water tower for the unveiling, where Sarnoff, with a special assist by a tuxedo-clad Bugs Bunny, revealed the new mark. The water tower, standing at the southernmost address on North Hollywood Way, is 133 feet tall and one of the most recognizable sights in the Burbank skyline. The logo emblazoned on the tower’s side is approximately 20 feet high and 16 feet across.

Along with updating the company’s visual identity, Warner Bros. also articulated a new mission statement and brand position.

The mission statement “To be the world’s leading creator and distributor of extraordinary entertainment by partnering with the world’s most inspiring storytellers” underlines the company’s commitment to creating top-quality content across all media and platforms for the global audience. Warner Bros.’s new brand position sums up that commitment in seven words, “We believe in the power of story.”

“At Warner Bros., we have been telling stories and entertaining audiences for almost 100 years—but we don’t do it alone,” said Sarnoff.

“From the beginning, we’ve worked with the world’s best storytellers and helped them bring their visions to life. It’s their unique genius that connects and inspires us, introduces us to new ideas, takes us to new places, and reshapes the way we see the world. They are the heart of everything we do.”

The new Warner Bros. shield logo is expected to begin appearing on screen in early 2020.