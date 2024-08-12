Weisberg Launches Re-Election Campaign for Trustee Area 2

Today, Dr. Emily Weisberg, the current President of the Burbank Unified Board of Education, officially announced her candidacy for re-election. Dr. Weisberg’s re-election campaign launches with robust support from both the community and local leaders. Notable endorsements include California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Mayor Nick Schultz, Vice Mayor Nikki Perez, BUSD Vice President Armond Aghakhanian, BUSD Board Member Charlene Tabet, BUSD Board Clerk Abby Pontzer Kamkar, and the Burbank Teachers Association.

Board President Weisberg is committed to building on the successes of her first term. Her campaign will focus on fiscal growth and stability, deepening student mental health resources, enhancing equity and inclusion, improving educational opportunities, and supporting teachers and staff.

Weisberg was first elected to the Board of Education 2020 with a record-setting 32,000 votes — one of the largest vote totals ever received by a local candidate in Burbank history.

“Four years ago, you trusted me to represent our values and vision on the Burbank Unified Board of Education,” said Dr. Weisberg. “With your support, we’ve made great strides, but our work is not done. I am eager to continue our journey together, advocating for the best interests of our students and our community.”

For more information about Dr. Emily Weisberg’s campaign and how you can get involved, please visit: www.EmilyForSchools.com.