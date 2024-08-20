Wheelchair Fencing Is Newest Adaptive Sports Activity

Coming up with new programs is something the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department has done well the last few years.
A number of adaptive sports programs have been to the slate of offerings, and this weekend wheelchair fencing or parafencing became the newest that was added.
A number of people were in attendance Sunday at Mc Cambridge Park in an attempt to learn about fencing and also about fencing from a wheelchair.
“One of the programs that we want to focus on building is wheelchair fencing. Triumph Foundation has been doing drop-in wheelchair rugby and powerchair soccer here,” said Geoff Russell, who heads up the program. “I started doing wheelchair fencing demonstrations with the Triumph Foundation back in 2023 and I have been doing a number of those demonstrations since then.”
Russell works with United Fencing Academy in Canoga Park, which is growing its wheelchair fencing program. United Fencing, the city of Burbank and SwordplayLA, a Burbank-based fencing academy, teamed up to offer resources to get the program on its feet.
“We’re going to test it out for the next couple of months on Sundays,” Russell said. “The idea with the drop-in model is that someone can come by any time from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If someone wants to come over for half an hour and give it a try or if someone wants to come by for the entire time to see the different things we have to offer.”