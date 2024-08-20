Wheelchair Fencing Is Newest Adaptive Sports Activity

Coming up with new programs is something the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department has done well the last few years.



A number of adaptive sports programs have been to the slate of offerings, and this weekend wheelchair fencing or parafencing became the newest that was added.



A number of people were in attendance Sunday at Mc Cambridge Park in an attempt to learn about fencing and also about fencing from a wheelchair.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)



“One of the programs that we want to focus on building is wheelchair fencing. Triumph Foundation has been doing drop-in wheelchair rugby and powerchair soccer here,” said Geoff Russell, who heads up the program. “I started doing wheelchair fencing demonstrations with the Triumph Foundation back in 2023 and I have been doing a number of those demonstrations since then.”

Russell works with United Fencing Academy in Canoga Park, which is growing its wheelchair fencing program. United Fencing, the city of Burbank and SwordplayLA, a Burbank-based fencing academy, teamed up to offer resources to get the program on its feet.