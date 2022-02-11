Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Burbank?

A number of places around the city will be open to show the game.

The following is a list of the places that will be open to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kick off is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.



Finney’s Craft House

164 E. Palm Ave. #102

Burbank, Ca 91502

Opens: 11 a.m.

Regular menu

15 TVs

Seating capacity: 90

Buffalo Wild Wings

127 E. Palm Ave.

Burbank, Ca 91502

Opens: 11 a.m.

First come, first served

RSVP recommended

Free coozies in RSVP section

30 Big Screens

Seating capacity: 297

Yard House

100 E. Palm Ave.

Burbank, Ca 91502

Opens: 11 a.m.

Normal service

30 TVs

Seating capacity: 569

Barney’s Beanery

250 N. 1st St.

Burbank, Ca 91502

Opens: 10 a.m.

Seating capacity: 231

RSVP: superbowl@barneysbeanery.com



Fantasia Billiards

133 N. San Fernando Rd.

Burbank, Ca 91502

Opens: 10 a.m.

Seating capacity: 150

$20 cover charge

Gordon Biersch

145 S. San Fernando Rd.

Burbank, Ca 91502

Opens: 11 a.m.

Capacity: 128 in dining, 102 in bar

Super Bowl specials menu + regular menu

Islands Restaurant

101 E. Orange Grove Ave.

Burbank, Ca 91502

Opens: 11 a.m.

Happy hour specials all day

Wood Ranch BBQ

110 N. 1st St.

Burbank, Ca 91502

Opens: 11:30 a.m.

Regular menu

Over/Under Public House

310 N. San Fernando Blvd.

Burbank, Ca 91502

Opens: 10 a.m.

RSVP on Yelp

$20 surcharge

Hilton Garden Inn

401 S. San Fernando Blvd.

Burbank, Ca 91502

Bar opens: 2 p.m

Springhill Suites

549 S. San Fernando Blvd.

Burbank, Ca 91502

Bar opens: 3:30 p.m.

Tequilas Cantina and Grill

4310 Magnolia Blvd.

Burbank, Ca 91505

Opens: 11:30 a.m.

Tequila, Margarita specials

Chance to win $500 gift card if you pick correct final score of game.

Granada Restaurant

1100 W. Victory Blvd.

Burbank, Ca 91506

Opens: 11 a.m.

Regular menu



Los Amigos Bar and Grill

2825 W. Olive Ave.

Burbank, Ca 91505

Will open at 11 a.m.

Regular menu





