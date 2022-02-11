Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Burbank?

A number of places around the city will be open to show the game.
The following is a list of the places that will be open to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kick off is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Finney’s Craft House
164 E. Palm Ave. #102
Burbank, Ca 91502
Opens: 11 a.m.
Regular menu
15 TVs
Seating capacity: 90
Buffalo Wild Wings
127 E. Palm Ave.
Burbank, Ca 91502
Opens: 11 a.m.
First come, first served
RSVP recommended
Free coozies in RSVP section
30 Big Screens
Seating capacity: 297
Yard House
100 E. Palm Ave.
Burbank, Ca 91502
Opens: 11 a.m.
Normal service
30 TVs
Seating capacity: 569
Barney’s Beanery
250 N. 1st St.
Burbank, Ca 91502
Opens: 10 a.m.
Seating capacity: 231
RSVP: superbowl@barneysbeanery.com
Fantasia Billiards
133 N. San Fernando Rd.
Burbank, Ca 91502
Opens: 10 a.m.
Seating capacity: 150
$20 cover charge
Gordon Biersch
145 S. San Fernando Rd.
Burbank, Ca 91502
Opens: 11 a.m.
Capacity: 128 in dining, 102 in bar
Super Bowl specials menu + regular menu
Islands Restaurant
101 E. Orange Grove Ave.
Burbank, Ca 91502
Opens: 11 a.m.
Happy hour specials all day
Wood Ranch BBQ
110 N. 1st St.
Burbank, Ca 91502
Opens: 11:30 a.m.
Regular menu
Over/Under Public House
310 N. San Fernando Blvd.
Burbank, Ca 91502
Opens: 10 a.m.
RSVP on Yelp
$20 surcharge
Hilton Garden Inn
401 S. San Fernando Blvd.
Burbank, Ca 91502
Bar opens: 2 p.m
Springhill Suites
549 S. San Fernando Blvd.
Burbank, Ca 91502
Bar opens: 3:30 p.m.
Tequilas Cantina and Grill
4310 Magnolia Blvd.
Burbank, Ca 91505
Opens: 11:30 a.m.
Tequila, Margarita specials
Chance to win $500 gift card if you pick correct final score of game.
Granada Restaurant
1100 W. Victory Blvd.
Burbank, Ca 91506
Opens: 11 a.m.
Regular menu
Los Amigos Bar and Grill
2825 W. Olive Ave.
Burbank, Ca 91505
Will open at 11 a.m.
Regular menu