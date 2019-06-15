Wild High Speed Pursuit in Burbank Ends in Arrest of Woman

A pursuit that started in the hills of Burbank ended up in North Hollywood Friday night with the arrest of a woman who officers wanted originally to pull over for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The pursuit took officers up in the hills of Burbank along Scott and Kenneth at speeds close to 60 mph. The suspect then traveled down Glenoaks at a high rate of speed and went over the Magnolia Overpass into the valley section of Burbank.

Once she got into the valley she picked up speeds reported up to 70 mph down Magnolia although she did slow down at major intersections before running the lights. Once down at Hollywood Way she went to Verdugo and back up to Buena Vista before heading back down Magnolia toward North Hollywood.

She continued on Magnolia before going northbound on Laurel Canyon. She ultimately wound up in the parking lot of the Regency Valley Plaza 6 Theaters in the 12100 block of Victory where she proceeded to start doing doughnuts in her truck in the large parking lot. Officers decided the block all the exits and she eventually stopped in the lot.

Burbank police broke out the passenger window to get the woman out of the car since she did not comply with their orders immediately. Paramedics were called to check her over and took her to a local hospital for treatment. A pet in the truck was taken to the Burbank Animal Shelter.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

There were no accidents during the pursuit and no injuries to officers.