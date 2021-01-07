Window Smash Suspects Arrested Within Minutes

A witness driving down Burbank Blvd Tuesday morning around 5:22 am saw suspects smashing a window at Aero Liquor on Burbank Blvd near Frederic Street he called 911 immediately and gave the dispatcher a description and the direction they were last seen.

Burbank Police dispatched several units to the scene and to canvas the neighborhood, one of the officers responding headed down Buena Vista toward the 134 freeway and came across the suspect’s vehicle on Buena Vista just south of Alameda Street. Officer could see the car had a couple of occupants and its license plate was covered by a rag or covering right like the witness had told dispatchers.

Police officers detained 3 suspects out of the Silver Nissan and one of the suspects still had shards of broken glass on his clothing. Officers located California Lottery Scratchers in the car and after checking Aero Liquor they found they were stolen from that location.

Accordingly to Sergeant Derek Green Press Relations Officer for Burbank Police they arrested three suspects two adults and one minor on suspicion of burglary. The three suspects – The adults have been identified as Raquel Espinoza, 21, of Los Angeles, and Jose Salazar, 24, of Los Angeles. The identity of the minor is not being released.

Both adults are being held in-custody; Espinoza on $20,000 bail and Salazar on $75,000 bail because of an outstanding arrest warrant.

The suspect’s car was also impounded.

This is the second window smash burglary that has occurred within a week. The other occurred at Vintage Boutique on Lima in the Magnolia Park area. It’s unknown if the two burglaries are related at this time.