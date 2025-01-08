Winds Cause Havoc in Burbank As Trees Are Uprooted, Power Lines Knocked Down

Burbank Safety Service was tested yesterday when winds topping over 50 MPH ripped through the City. The Burbank Fire Department responded to hundreds of calls along with Burbank Police. Burbank Water and Power had outages throughout the city.

Burbank Fire answered calls for trees into homes, branches on cars and powerlines down along with all the regular medical calls they respond on daily.

Late into the afternoon the Fire Department needed to set up their Emergency Operation Center to help handle the number of calls. Verdugo Fire Dispatch who dispatches to all the Area C Fire Departments, was so overwhelmed by the call volume each city was receiving, they sent the calls were sent to the Battalion Chief and an aid who sent equipment to each call.

The City is recommending if you have wires down, branches down to utilize the Burbank 311 application.

Burbank Schools will be closed today ( Wednesday) and reopen if the situation allows on Thursday.