Winners of the 2023 myBurbank’s Best Christmas Decorating Contest Announced

Burbank knows how to do the holidays. We saw it with Halloween and now we are seeing it again with Christmas. There were 23 incredible entries this year for our contest and our group of judges visited each house to rate them on the five categories: Best use of lights, Best use of inflatables, Most creative, Most classic look, and Best overall.

Each winner from the categories will receive a $50 gift card to Hill Street Cafe. Winners will be notified by email on how to claim their gift. Here are our picks for 2023!

Best Use of Lights– 3600 W Clark St.

This house can probably been seen from space. Drive up, tune into 99.1 on your radio and watch as the house’s Christmas lights dance a choreographed display to the music. If you’re lucky you’ll get there during one of their timed snowfall sessions. Every square inch is covered in lights making this a best in Burbank.

3600 W Clark St. Winner of best use of lights.

Best Use of Inflatables- 1821 Bonita Ave.

This house is a SHOW STOPPER! It doesn’t just have inflatables, it has lights, a photo op, a mailbox to Santa, and so much more. But let’s talk about those inflatables! From the left to the right, and even up on the roof, this house presents massive inflatables that help tie in the decor. Go by and see it for yourself.

1821 Bonita Ave. Winner of best use of inflatables.

Most Creative- 1374 N Catalina St.

If you’re one of those people that can’t decide between Halloween and Christmas, then this house is for you! Fully done in Nightmare Before Christmas this house has everything from Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, Zero, Lock, Shock, and Barrel. The countdown to X-mas clock is the perfect touch to bring it all together.

1374 N Catalina St. Winner of most creative house.

Most Classic Look- 907 E. Providencia Ave.

While there were so many beautifully decorated houses, this Providencia house was rated the top in classic decor because of their sparkling garlands wrapped around the banisters and the lit up wreath on the front door. It also had all of the classic Christmas characters sprinkled throughout the front lawn like reindeer, a snowman, an abominable snowman, Snoopy, and lots and lots of adorable dachshunds.

907 E Providencia Ave. Winner of most classic look.

Best Overall- 942 University Ave.

Lights, inflatables, reindeer statues, Santa Claus, and a ferris wheel…this house has it all! Just stop and watch as the Christmas lights flash and change color, giving the display motion and excitement. The driveway has been transformed into a tunnel of lights that visitors can walk through to find a gingerbread photo op at the end. It’s a fantastic display that compiles classic characters, thousands of lights, inflatables, and creativity all rolled into one.

942 University Ave. Overall winner of the myBurbank Christmas contest.

Honorable Mention- 1924 N Kenwood St.

We had so many amazing entries that it was hard to pick just one winner from each category, and not all houses had their lights turned on during our judging night, but we would like to give an honorable mention to 1924 N Kenwood St for their beautiful display of lights and characters.

1924 N Kenwood St. Honorable Mention 2023

